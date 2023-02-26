Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 240,400 shares of company stock worth $18,662,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after buying an additional 340,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,717,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after buying an additional 103,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

