International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.80 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.