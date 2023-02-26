InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
