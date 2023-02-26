Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.04 billion-$14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $488.24.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

