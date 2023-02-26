Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.035-14.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.81. 4,044,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The company has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $507.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.