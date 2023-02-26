Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.42-8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $6.082-6.134 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.24.

Intuit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

