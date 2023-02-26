Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.