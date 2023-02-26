Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $104,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

