Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,067,000 after purchasing an additional 629,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.33 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42.

