Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 26th (AAU, ADXS, BNFT, DBVT, GBR, IVC, LEDS, LFVN, MXC, NBRV)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

