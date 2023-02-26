Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.91-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after buying an additional 526,994 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

