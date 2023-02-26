iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,763 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGIB stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
