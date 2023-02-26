Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires 216 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in American Tower were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in American Tower by 1,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,368,000 after purchasing an additional 151,217 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

AMT opened at $195.73 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

