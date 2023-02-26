Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after acquiring an additional 73,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $231.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

