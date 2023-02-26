Israel Discount Bank of New York Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,480,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.18 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

