Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

