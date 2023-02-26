Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 85 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $791,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $263.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

