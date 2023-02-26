ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,154 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.