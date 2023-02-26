Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,262 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Jackson Acquisition worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Acquisition alerts:

Jackson Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RJAC opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Jackson Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.