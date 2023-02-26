Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.44 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $10.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.07. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

JAZZ stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,024 shares of company stock worth $1,735,241 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

