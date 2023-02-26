JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Bank of Montreal comprises 2.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.31.

BMO opened at $96.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

