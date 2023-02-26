JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,434 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

BMY opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

