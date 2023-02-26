JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.