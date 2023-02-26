JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up about 3.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

