JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 496.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 158.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

