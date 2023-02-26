JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sony Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $82.71 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
