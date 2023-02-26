JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,206 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,206 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.82 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

