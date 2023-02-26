JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 645 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

NYSE:FNV opened at $125.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.