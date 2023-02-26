Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

ENI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €13.18 ($14.03) on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 12 month high of €14.94 ($15.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.95 and a 200-day moving average of €13.02.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

