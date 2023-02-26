Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at €106.92 ($113.74) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. SAP has a 1 year low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 1 year high of €112.74 ($119.94). The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.