Jefferies Financial Group Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 120

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.83 ($1.52).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.66. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of £908.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,273.43). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

