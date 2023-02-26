JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

