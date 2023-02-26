JMP Securities Lowers INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

