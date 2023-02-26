Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 1.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

