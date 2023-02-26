JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of KBX stock opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.58. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of €92.86 ($98.79).

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

