JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $81.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

