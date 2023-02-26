JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a report on Wednesday. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

