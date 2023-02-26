JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,510

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a report on Wednesday. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
