Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,978 shares of company stock worth $1,902,897. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Natixis increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 563,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

