Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

