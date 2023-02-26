Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $353.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

