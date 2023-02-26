KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.
KAR Auction Services Stock Performance
Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82.
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
