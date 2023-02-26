KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

KAR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

