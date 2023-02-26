Kaspa Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $140.56 million and $3.39 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,899,741,724 coins and its circulating supply is 16,899,741,725 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

