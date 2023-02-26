Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.69 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Kava has a market capitalization of $363.88 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026459 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,556,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars.

