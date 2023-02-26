Kearns & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.