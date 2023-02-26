Kearns & Associates LLC Has $19.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 26.1% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $199.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

