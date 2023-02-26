Kellogg (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Kellogg has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,757,000 after acquiring an additional 483,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

