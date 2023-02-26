Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.93

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.93 and traded as high as $95.75. Kerry Group shares last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 3,459 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($136.17) to €117.00 ($124.47) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

