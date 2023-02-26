Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.