Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of KMB opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
