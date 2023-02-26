KuCoin Token Price Hits $8.56 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00036852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $841.67 million and $1.35 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

